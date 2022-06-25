The World's Greatest Matador El Gazpacho Is Gored In Laredo, Spain

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 June 2022

image for The World's Greatest Matador El Gazpacho Is Gored In Laredo, Spain
El Gazpacho shown two minutes before he got gored by the fighting bull named "El Mucho Bullo."

LAREDO, Spain - (Sports Satire) - The Sports Bet Gazette (Spain) has just informed their readers that the world's greatest matador Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho was gored in Laredo, Spain's Generalisimo Francisco Franco Bullring.

El Gazpacho was fighting his third bull of the afternoon, a fighting bull named "El Mucho Bullo," when he suddenly slipped on a tamale shuck that someone had tossed onto the arena sand.

The future Hall of Fame matador slipped as he made a pass at the bull.

Witnesses said that it appeared that after Joaquin slipped, he lost the bull in the sun, and the bull came around him and gored him in the back of his upper right thigh.

El Gazpacho, was immediately picked up by two fellow bullfighters, El Bravo and El Muchacho and taken to the bullring infirmary. The arena doctor sewed up JBG's thigh with 7¼ stitches.

The famed matador was told to stay away from bullfighting for three weeks, and to drink plenty of liquids, to eat at least 4 corn tortillas a day, and to avoid having passionate sex for 120 hours.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

