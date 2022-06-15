Mexico Names The Bullfighting Rodriguez Brothers As The 2022 Sportsmen of The Year

MEXICO CITY - (Sports Satire) - Mexico's national news agency, Las Maracas, has just named their 2022 sportsman of the year.

This year the highly respected news agency has announced that for the first time, the balloting ended in a tie.

The 400 employees at Las Maracas voted, and the overwhelming choice was the Rodriguez brothers, who are regarded as Mexico's best, bravest, and sexiest matadors.

The three brothers who reside in the Pancho Villa Estates neighborhood of Mexicali, Mexico are Enrico, Lalo, and Nacho.

Nacho stated that they first began practicing bullfighting when they were only four years old.

Lalo said that they would practice with their pet Chihuahua (Paquito). Nacho quickly added that their perrito (little dog) was not harmed in any way, shape, or form, as the brothers would use a washcloth and a sponge cut out to resemble a sword to simulate bullfights.

Enrico added that their mother sewed them all little matador outfits and she also taught them popular bullfighting words and phrases like "Ole," "Ouch," and "You look sexy mamasita," the latter which they would use on the bullfighting groupies who would attend the bullfights.

SIDENOTE: The brothers said that they will take the monetary award of 100,000 Mexican pesos [$4,800 - US) and buy their mother, Lily Betty Rodriguez, a brand new state-of-the-art walker, a two-year subscription to Pico de Gallo Picante Sause Illustrated Magazine, and two pairs of Daisy Duke short shorts.