NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - The New York Yankees are the only team in Major League Baseball that wear the very distinctive pinstriped uniforms.

The uniforms were first introduced in 1912, when the wife of one of their most popular New York Yankee hot dog vendors, Warrensella Hullenwix, sewed a jersey and pants from some of her discarded bras (44-DD and a pair of her Big Mama Bloomers).

She showed them to the team owners, Betty and Bethy Simmenshuster, who positively loved the new design.

In fact, Bethy had Mrs. Hellenwix sew her a pinstriped teddy, swimsuit, and raincoat.

According to The Sports Bet Gazette, the Yankees organization will be dropping the 110-year-old tradition of the pinstriped uniforms, and they will be replaced with a peach-colored uniform with dollar signs on the top and on the bottom.

SBG writer Zorro La Bamba wrote that most Yankee fans do not like the new uniform, but he added that he talked to one of the owners, who stated that the fans can accept the uniform change or else they can just not come out to the games.