The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Have Been Told That Next Year They Will Be Wearing Shorts That Will Show Most of Their Ass

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - The best cheerleading squad in the entire world has just been informed that next year their already skimpy shorts will become even more skimpier.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Dottie Bazooka with Sports Balls Illustrated Daily that the cheerleaders shorts will be 41% smaller than this years.

Jones said he personally interviewed all 36 of the cheerleaders, and only one balked at the idea of having to wear shorter shorts.

The team owner simply told the woman, identified as Priscilla Bellagimdie, 27, to turn in her shorts, her blouse, her cowgirl boots, her string bikini thong panties, and her vibrator and leave the premises.

Miss Bazooka stated that Prissy asked Jerry if she could at least keep the official Cowboys cheerleaders vibrator. Jones said no. Prissy changed his mind with a sexy, sensuously erotic "Pleeeeaaaasssee Jerrrrrrry."

Jones said that he checked the Cowboys cheerleaders data base folder, which includes over 12,000 wannabee Cowboys cheerleaders, and he has already chosen another girl to replace Bellagimdie.