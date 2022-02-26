Mohican Chief Buffalo Belly, Who Wrestles Under The Name “The Last of The Mohican’s," Is The New Wrestling Champion

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 February 2022

image for Mohican Chief Buffalo Belly, Who Wrestles Under The Name “The Last of The Mohican’s," Is The New Wrestling Champion
Chief Buffalo Belly says that he is actually one-half North Korean.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The American Wrestling Federation has just reported that the new wrestling champ of America is 31-year-old Chief Buffalo Belly, who uses the wrestling name “The Last of The Mohicans.”

The chief beat the very popluar Bobby Garganzina, to win the title.

Buffalo Belly’s record is now 181-27, and Garganzina’s is now 143-19.

The chief will receive the coveted AWF wrestling belt, along with $17,000 in cash, and a year's supply of Paul Bunyan Glow-in-the-Dark Condoms.

Garganzina will be getting $950 cash, and a $70 gift certificate to Victoria’s Secret, a $35 gift certificate to Jack-in-the-Box, and 2 third row seats to a New York Knicks game.

In a Related Story: Singer Madonna, who was in the audience remarked that she really likes the huge bulge in Chief Buffalo Belly’s wrestling briefs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

