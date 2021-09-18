WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Daily Drama reporter Cinderella St. Lamb has revealed that 93 ex-Ohio State University wrestlers are alleging that Jim “The Vibrating Tongue” Jordan secretly drew charcoal drawings of their male members (cocks).

Jordan, who is regarded as one of Trump's top 3, ass-kissers, flat out denies it saying that he has never heard of Ohio State University, much less been a wrestling coach there.

Info guru Andy Cohen, meanwhile says that he has at least 49 photos, 17 videos, and, 21 voice recordings that state other wise.

Cohen even has 7 photos of Jordan wearing an OSU T-shirt and a pair of OSU boxer shorts.

SIDENOTE: A close friend of Jim Jordan, who surprisingly is a female, said that J.J. confided to her that at least what they are alleging that he did is nothing compared to what the hundreds and hundreds of priests did to alter boys, choir boys, and Boy Scouts.