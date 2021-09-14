A Female College Wrestler Wrestles and Defeats 4 Male Wrestlers in a Wrestling Meet

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – (Satire News) – Sportsapalooza News reports that a female wrestler from Johnny Appleseed University in Indianapolis wrestled and beat four male wrestlers in record time.

Officials with the National Collegiate Wrestling Federation pointed out that no college wrestling female had ever beaten two male wrestlers, much less four.

The lady wrestler was identified as 19-year-old freshman wrestler, Miranda Boxwood, who stands 6-foot-2, and weighs 207 pounds.

Ron Eerie, 22, one of the male wrestlers that Boxwood defeated, told Sportsapalooza's Pia Confetti that Miranda wore some very strong perfume, which made him dizzy and actually mesmerized him to the point where he lost control of his faculties and senses.

Another wrestler, Yang Ming Jones, 21, said that even though, Boxwood is a big ol’ gal she is one very hot, sexy-looking split-tail, who wore a low-cut wrestling leotard that showcased her 42-DD tits, distracting him and causing him to lose the match.

One of the spectators was overheard commenting that Miranda has a bulge in the crotch of her wrestling leotard that resembles the pubic region of a normal guy.

Meanwhile, Miranda Boxwood says that she is planning on joining the U.S. Mens Professional Wrestling Alliance once she graduates from Johnny Appleseed College.