A Tijuana High School Cheerleader Has Just Inherited Two Bullrings and Lots of Other Things

TIJUANA, Mexico – (Satire News) – Mexico’s national news agency, El Ole, has just stated that the owner of Tijuana’s two bullrings has left them both to his favorite granddaughter.

Senor Horacio Heriberto Del Echo was one of Tijuana’s richest businessmen.

Del Echo started with nothing and ended up owning hotels, banks, office buildings, dozens of Mexican restaurants, a sombrero factory, a jalapeno ranch, and Tijuana’s two professional bullrings.

At one time Del Echo was the mayor, police chief, and chief tax collector for the city of Tijuana.

The 91-year-old entrepreneur had 13 grandchildren, but he noted that out of the 12 only one, a girl took the time to text him everyday, and call him at least 5 or 6 times a week.

Del Echo was thrilled that Alexa Maria Guacamole, 19, would even take him taco dishes, enchilada dishes, pico de gallo hot sauce, and bottles of El Matador Tequila.

And just last month, Alexa presented her grandfather with "An Evening With Josefina," a gorgeously sexy 27-year-old 'muchacha of the evening' (whore) which delighted Del Echo beyond belief.

He even tipped Josie 1,800 pesos ($90 U.S.), on top of the service fee of 4,000 pesos ($200 U.S.).

Alexa would also drive her grandfather to doctor’s appointments, dental appointments, and to the Mr. El Toro Malo Supermarket.

So when his will was read in front on all of his 13 grandchildren, they were all shocked beyond belief when they heard that their grandfather left each one of the 12, who never took time to visit him, or text him, or call him, the grand sum of 75¢ each.

SIDENOTE: Meanwhile Alexa Marie ended up with four banks, six office buildings, a tamale-making factory, a maracas making factory, Tijuana's infamous red-light district, and the towns two pro bullrings.