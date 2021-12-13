The Real Madrid Club de Futbol Rumors Keep Swirling Around

MADRID – (Sports Satire) – The rumors that the Real Madrid football club is moving have surfaced again.

The US publication Sports Territory Magazine, is reporting that the team owners have been offered a fantastically lucrative offer from a group of filthy-rich billionaires in Pamplona, Spain to relocate the team there.

STM writer Tango Brisket, reported that “Los Blancos,” Coach Florentino “Big Flo” Ancelotti, is very good friends with the two billionaires from Pamplona, and he commented that the Real Madrid owners (Socios) are seriously considering their astoundingly amazing offer.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo (#21) stated that he loves Madrid, but pointed out tongue-in-cheek that he has two girlfriends in Pamplona, Margarita del Socorro, 24, and Faustina Lunamadre, 27.

“Los Blancos” team defender Nacho (#6) remarked that he would love to move to Pamplona because they have four of the best beer bars in all of Europe.

SIDENOTE: Brisket reports that he spoke with Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida who is very upset at the fact that Real Madrid could be leaving the Spanish capital. The mayor is so desperate that he has started a “Go Fund Me Page” to raise money to get the team to stay put.