The Real Madrid Club de Futbol Rumors Keep Swirling Around

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 December 2021

image for The Real Madrid Club de Futbol Rumors Keep Swirling Around
Real Madrid is one of the most profitable sports teams in the entire world.

MADRID – (Sports Satire) – The rumors that the Real Madrid football club is moving have surfaced again.

The US publication Sports Territory Magazine, is reporting that the team owners have been offered a fantastically lucrative offer from a group of filthy-rich billionaires in Pamplona, Spain to relocate the team there.

STM writer Tango Brisket, reported that “Los Blancos,” Coach Florentino “Big Flo” Ancelotti, is very good friends with the two billionaires from Pamplona, and he commented that the Real Madrid owners (Socios) are seriously considering their astoundingly amazing offer.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo (#21) stated that he loves Madrid, but pointed out tongue-in-cheek that he has two girlfriends in Pamplona, Margarita del Socorro, 24, and Faustina Lunamadre, 27.

“Los Blancos” team defender Nacho (#6) remarked that he would love to move to Pamplona because they have four of the best beer bars in all of Europe.

SIDENOTE: Brisket reports that he spoke with Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida who is very upset at the fact that Real Madrid could be leaving the Spanish capital. The mayor is so desperate that he has started a “Go Fund Me Page” to raise money to get the team to stay put.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)Real Madrid

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more