Jussie Smollett Has Been Offered His Very Own Reality Show

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 December 2021

Andy Cohen says that as feminine as Jussie looks, he'll be the cutest 'girl' in Sing Sing Prison.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Jussie Smollett, who was recently found guilty of printing up counterfeit $100 bills, as well as harboring parrots that were illegally smuggled into the United States from Peru, has just been offered his very own reality show.

The L.A. Watchdog Witnesser has just reported that Smollett will most likely be going to prison, but the Bravo Network is making arrangements with the warden of Sing Sing Prison, to allow TV film crews to show Justy, as VP Kamala Harris affectionately calls him, in his day-to-day prison routine.

Information guru Andy Cohen has stated that he really and truly feels that Jussie’s new reality show, to be titled, “Jussie Smollett Singing and Dancing While Dressed In Drag In Sing Sing Prison,” will become a huge success; especially in San Francisco.

Jussie says that he is not looking forward to having to eat yucky prison food, but he smiled and commented that he does expect to make lots, and lots, of new, very masculine friends.

Cohen remarked that he heard that several of the bigger, meaner, convicts are already drawing straws to see who gets to be Jussie’s new ‘boyfriend.’

SIDENOTE: A Sing Sing insider says that the bets are on that inmate #696906, Wondell “Hung Like A Horse” Washington will most likely become Jussie’s prison “Daddy”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

