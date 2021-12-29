The Latest Reality Show Is “The Sing Sing Prison Jailbirds” Starring The Trump Family

"Karma finally caught up to the fucking Trumps" -VP Kamala Harris.

OSSINING, New York – (Satire News) – Buzz Fuzz is reporting that the newest reality show on cable TV is “The Sing Sing Prison Jailbirds” which stars Trump family members Donald “The Pussy Grabber,” Ivanka “The Giraffe,” Eric “The Dumbass,” and Jared “Tinkerbelle.”

The show has already had favorable results in red states such Alabama, Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina.

Citizens of blue states like California, New York, Illinois, and Colorado say they have no interest in watching a show about a Nazi-loving, hate-spewing, predatorial douche bag like Donald Jonathan Eramus Trump and his totally dysfunctional asshole family.

Meanwhile Melania Trump says she is sick and tired of the spoiled, entitled shitass antics of the real Trumps and she has no intention of watching all of the pieces of duck dung scumbags in prison.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

