Bezos-Musk, Inc., Donates Sexual Reassignment Surgeries To 6,000 Transgenders

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 28 December 2021

image for Bezos-Musk, Inc., Donates Sexual Reassignment Surgeries To 6,000 Transgenders
SRS candidate Missy Taurus is getting her sex change operation on Valentine's Day.

TRINIDAD, Colorado – (Satire News) – In a move to try and bring members of the transgender community together, Bezos-Musk, Inc., has just announced that they will be donating sexual reassignment surgeries to 6,000 individuals.

The Daily Drama News Agency stated that BM, Inc., was originally only going to donate 800, but they decided to make 6,000 trannies happy instead of only 800.

The surgeries will be performed at The Rocky Mountain High Clinic, located in the Transgender Capital of The World, Trinidad.

Several doctors, including Chatanooga-native Dr. Claudia P. Pepper, will perform the SRS’s free of charge.

One tranny, who’s present name is George, but who will soon become Georgette, said that ever since he/she was 9 months-old he knew he wanted to become a female, so that he could sew, cook souffles, have his period, wear sexy panties, and drink papaya margaritas.

In a Related Story. Sen. Lindsay has made it clear that he will not be receiving one of the 6,000 Male-To-Female surgeries.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Transgender

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more