The LPGA’s Sex Goddess Paige Spiranac Agrees To Pose Naked In A Men’s Magazine

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – Many golfing writers, enthusiasts, and fans all agree that the best thing to ever happen to the Ladies Professional Golf Association is namely one hot, sexy, gorgeously delicious babe named Paige Spiranac.

The big-bosomed babe is the sexual fantasy of probably 96% of all men who follow women’s golf. The other 4% are like they say, in San Francisco, of the swishy-swish variety.

The 28-year-old Paige has had offers to appear in literally dozens of TV commercials for products from Corona Extra Beer to Victoria’s Secret Sex Toys, to Joan of Arc Brand Glow-In-The-Dark Tampons.

And according to information guru Andy Cohen, the sensuously erotic Spiranac, has agreed to pose in an upcoming issue of PlayMister Mens Magazine.

SIDENOTE: When asked by a reporter for Sportsapalooza Magazine if she has any favorite professional sports teams, she quickly replied that she loves the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys!