Daytona 500 NASCAR Driver Was Caught With 75 Pounds of Marijuana in His Race Car

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 19 February 2021

image for Daytona 500 NASCAR Driver Was Caught With 75 Pounds of Marijuana in His Race Car
The stands at the Daytona 500 race track hold 101,500 fans, but every seat except for 2 were empty.

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – (Sports Satire) – NASCAR officials are red faced after racing authority inspectors found that one of the drivers was found to have a quantity of marijuana stashed underneath the driver’s seat of his race car.

Inspectors checked out Wilmer “Sharky” Gittsey’s number 101 Ford Mustang, after the Daytona 500 Race, and found 75 pounds of Durango Bango weed.

Gittsey told NASCAR officials that the marijuana was not his, and pointed out that it had to have been planted by a jealous fellow driver.

When asked to name names, he replied that it could probably be either LaTonshell Hamilton, or Chang Yo Fro.

He added that Hamilton doesn’t like him because he (Gittsey) is a much better 3-point shooter than he is, and Yo Fro doesn’t like him because he had once made fun of Chinese chopsticks.

Racing officials are still extremely puzzled as to why the cannabis was placed in the car.

NASCAR executives are awaiting video from a hidden video camera that had been secretly placed in Gittsey’s AM-FM music radio just before the start of the race.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Auto RacingDaytona 500MarijuanaNASCAR




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more