Daytona 500 NASCAR Driver Was Caught With 75 Pounds of Marijuana in His Race Car

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – (Sports Satire) – NASCAR officials are red faced after racing authority inspectors found that one of the drivers was found to have a quantity of marijuana stashed underneath the driver’s seat of his race car.

Inspectors checked out Wilmer “Sharky” Gittsey’s number 101 Ford Mustang, after the Daytona 500 Race, and found 75 pounds of Durango Bango weed.

Gittsey told NASCAR officials that the marijuana was not his, and pointed out that it had to have been planted by a jealous fellow driver.

When asked to name names, he replied that it could probably be either LaTonshell Hamilton, or Chang Yo Fro.

He added that Hamilton doesn’t like him because he (Gittsey) is a much better 3-point shooter than he is, and Yo Fro doesn’t like him because he had once made fun of Chinese chopsticks.

Racing officials are still extremely puzzled as to why the cannabis was placed in the car.

NASCAR executives are awaiting video from a hidden video camera that had been secretly placed in Gittsey’s AM-FM music radio just before the start of the race.