NASCAR Openly Welcomes Its First Transgender Race Car Driver

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 21 May 2021

image for NASCAR Openly Welcomes Its First Transgender Race Car Driver
Catalina recently told Whoopi Goldberg on The View, that her favorite all-time song is "Lola" by The Kinks.

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – (Sports Satire) – NASCAR was founded in 1948, and now after 73 years, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing is proudly boasting that they are finally getting with the racing program.

Sports Territory Magazine reporter Hiawatha Pamplona, commented that the world’s number one racing giant has extended its vroom vroom arms and embraced 28-year-old Catalina Puffinpick, who was born Sylvester Puffinpick in Cotton Balls, Georgia.

Cata, as her ex-boyfriend, Woody, pegged her, stated that ever since she was a little boy, she dreamed of one day becoming a firefighter. But she pointed out that when she read an article in the Turnstile Review that revealed how much NASCAR drivers make, she quickly put pen to paper, and she suddenly set her sights on joining the world of left, left, left.

Miss Puffinpick first raced at the young age of 19, at California’s famed Gary Busey International Speedway in Tarzana.

She came in third and pocketed $900, which she put towards getting surgery to remove her Adam’s apple and three other nameless parts of her body.

When asked who she most admires in the world of racing, Cata quickly replied that she loves Danica Patrick. She pointed out that one of her most prized possessions is an autographed NASCAR bra that Danica gave her four years ago.

SIDENOTE: Catalina proudly told Pamplona that she has already been approached by Carburetor Illustrated Magazine about appearing in a nude centerfold spread in an upcoming issue.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Auto RacingDaytona BeachMotor racingNASCARTransgender




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more