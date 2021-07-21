The Milwaukee Bucks Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The NBA Champs!

MILWAUKEE – (Sports Satire) – Well it took them 50 years, but the Bucks are once again the basketball champions of the world.

And the people at the Wheaties Cereal Company are working 24/7 putting out those cereal boxes with the likeness of the Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo [Pronounced GEE-ANN-IS ANT-LER-FOO].

Giannis scored an amazing 50 points, including 17 with both eyes closed, as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

When he was asked by Sports Bet Gazette’s Zorro La Bamba how he did it, he smiled and said that the four double-wiener hot dogs that he ate right before the tip-off helped to energize him.

He then added that drinking the two-liters of Diet Dr. Pepper really revitalized him and it put the ener back in energy.

Gi, as his grandmother LaHoliannda, calls him said that he was not able to do his customary 700 push-ups before the game, due to the fact that he had cramps in his shooting hand, which he said felt like hundreds of volts emanating from his fingers and ending up in his crotch region.

But all-in-all, Giannis told La Bamba, that he is very elated and he will now return to visit Athens, Greece, his place of birth, where he will get the key to the city, be given a herd of cattle, and be the Grand Marshal of The 79th Annual Eggplant Festival and Parade.