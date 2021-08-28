A Brazilian Bullfighter Gets Arrested For Molesting Several Bulls

ISLA DE LAS MUCHACHAS, Brazil – (Satire News) – The Amazon Jungle News Agency, has made it known that second-string matador Ramon De Los Ramones, 32, has been taken into custody by undercover Brazilian law enforcement officers.

Acting on an anonymous tip, officers from the vice squad received a search warrant and they entered De Los Ramones trailer, located at El Ole, Ole, Ole Trailer Park.

A spokesperson for the BPD stated that officers confiscated four computers, a lap top, a microwave oven, and a scratch pad, and found over 200 photos of what clearly appears to be De Los Ramones molesting several toros (bulls).

Meanwhile PETA has now come into the picture and they have stated that the photos are positively the most physically, sexually, and emotionally explicit pictures they have ever seen; including the photos of Matt Gaetz and his two pet gerbils, Heckle and Jeckle.

SIDENOTE: Ramon De Los Ramones has hired famed California attorney Gloria Allred who is claiming that it is all just a case of mistaken identity.