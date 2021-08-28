A Brazilian Bullfighter Gets Arrested For Molesting Several Bulls

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 28 August 2021

image for A Brazilian Bullfighter Gets Arrested For Molesting Several Bulls
This is matador Ramon De Los Ramones and Timmy, one of several bulls he is alleged to have molested.

ISLA DE LAS MUCHACHAS, Brazil – (Satire News) – The Amazon Jungle News Agency, has made it known that second-string matador Ramon De Los Ramones, 32, has been taken into custody by undercover Brazilian law enforcement officers.

Acting on an anonymous tip, officers from the vice squad received a search warrant and they entered De Los Ramones trailer, located at El Ole, Ole, Ole Trailer Park.

A spokesperson for the BPD stated that officers confiscated four computers, a lap top, a microwave oven, and a scratch pad, and found over 200 photos of what clearly appears to be De Los Ramones molesting several toros (bulls).

Meanwhile PETA has now come into the picture and they have stated that the photos are positively the most physically, sexually, and emotionally explicit pictures they have ever seen; including the photos of Matt Gaetz and his two pet gerbils, Heckle and Jeckle.

SIDENOTE: Ramon De Los Ramones has hired famed California attorney Gloria Allred who is claiming that it is all just a case of mistaken identity.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BrazilBullfighterGloria AllredMatt GaetzPETA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more