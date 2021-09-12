Tennis Ball Complaining of a headache

Sunday, 12 September 2021

Oh well, looks like they are stuck with each other now

After playing a vitally important role in a vitally important tennis match tennis ball John Bartholemew is complaining about a headache.

'Don't get me wrong' said John 'I will always be grateful for the exposure, but when you are being hit about on a tennis court at a hundred miles an hour, you do tend to get slightly hurt. My bruises have bruises.'

Tennis Racket Gladys Johnson added 'My strings really hurt, as does my handle. I will need a good long soak in a good long bath now'.

In a field nearby, Football Mark Hughes added 'Well, I could do with a bit of time to recover, and I am only in a park, not a global sensation like those two are.'

