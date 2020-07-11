Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe To Meet In a Tennis Match

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 July 2020

The tennis officials have convinced Maria to wear a pair of Daisy Dukes.

NEW YORK CITY – Plans are underway to have a benefit tennis match in New York City, between two of the tennis world’s greatest players.

Maria Sharapova, who is considered the prettiest, sexiest, and best lasagne-maker to ever swing a racket, has agreed to the match as long as she can wear a political statement shirt.

When asked what her statement will be she answered “Save The Sperm Whales”.

McEnroe meanwhile, said that he will only particpate if he is allowed to play totally naked. The match organizers asked him if he was crazy.

Mac replied “Hey, goofballs, I ain’t crazy, I’m just a little insane.”

McEnroe is considered to be the rudest, most arrogant, most egomaniacal player to ever play the game.

Once, when he was playing in Kalamazoo, Michigan, he went up to one of the judges, and actually took away his seeing eye dog.

Proceeds from the match will go to feed the entire nation of Macadamia for two months.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

CharityJohn McEnroemaria sharapovaTennis

