Dublin, Ireland, Has To Cancel their Annual Blarney Stone Festival Parade & Bacon and Cabbage Cooking Contest Due To The Bulgarian Bumble Bee Infestation

DUBLIN – (World Satire News) – The lord mayor of Dublin, Ireland, Paul McAuliffe, has informed the citizens of his city that he regrets to have to cancel this year’s much anticipated Annual Blarney Stone Festival Parade & Bacon and Cabbage Cooking Contest.

McAuliffe put the cancellation blame on the damn dreaded Bulgarian Bumble Bees that have literally taken over the town and many outlying Irish potato farms.

One Dublin resident, Skibby Limerick, 74, stated that this is the first time in 72 years, that he will miss the fantastic parade and related festivities.

He noted that he and his twin brother Liam, who is also 74, (tsk-tsk) were both really looking forward to the newly added Dublin Daisy Duke Short Shorts Pageant.

The twins told a local TV news reporter that it looks like now, they’ll just stay home and watch the television cable news show, “Piers Morgan Presents Irish Sea Monsters of The Past, Present, and Future.”