Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Race Horse, “Queen Bee Be-Gone” Wins The Walla Walla Invitational Derby

WALLA WALLA, Washington – (Sports Satire) – The Daily Max News Agency has just announced that a thoroughbred race horse belonging to soul music artist Beyonce and her hip hop singer husband Jay-Z has just won the coveted Walla Walla Invitational Derby.

The two-year-old filly, named Queen Bee Be-Gone won by 13 lengths, ahead of the favored Category 5 Hurricane, which is owned by a grand wizard of Georgia’s Ku Klux Klan.

Beyonce and her husband were both thrilled beyond belief as just 8 weeks ago, they had purchased their amazing race horse at an auction in Beaumont, Texas for $315.

The horse had several ailments; including an ingrown hoof, a deviated nostril, an inverted navel, and four cavities.

But Beyonce and Jay-Z hired the services of one of he best thoroughbred veterinarians in the country, Dr. Millard R. Varoom, 68, and within 10 days he had Queen Bee Be-Gone in excellent shape.

SIDENOTE: Queen Bee Be-Gone will next race in The 43rd running of The Joplin Fly-Over-State Derby.