COLORADO SPRINGS – (Sports Satire) – One of the greatest thoroughbred trainers of all-times has done it again.

Bob Baffert’s latest racing stable addition, a stallion named Sizzling Seattle Heat won his very first race, The Rocky Mountain Derby.

“The Sizzler” as famed racing aficionado Ashley Judd calls the latest amazing race horse won easily by 14 lengths.

Baffert said that his brand new horse comes from a line that is traced back to the legendary Sea Biscuit and Marsh Muffin, two of the greatest race horses of all-time.

Sizzling Seattle Heat was ridden by jockey new comer Fing Sing Song, who hails from Shanghai, China, and at 4-feet-5-inches, is one of the littlest jockeys in the racing world.

Fing Sing Song, who can speak 6 languages, including Russian, French, Chiracahua Apache, Yiddish, and Macadamian is married to a former star with the Womens Basketball Association, 7-foot-1-inch Latinda Mushonka, who is originally from Zimbabwe.

SIDENOTE: Baffert said that Sizzling Seattle Heat will next run in The 83rd running of The Corpus Christi Bay Invitational.