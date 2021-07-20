Seven Cities Have Cancelled The Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene "America First" Rallies

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 20 July 2021

image for Seven Cities Have Cancelled The Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene "America First" Rallies
Ricky Gervais has described Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz as "Butterface & Potato Head."

CLEVELAND – (Satire News) – Cleveland’s Channel 2 Eye-Spectator News has just revealed that the state of Ohio will be cancelling the planned America First rallies that were to be held by alleged lovers Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The state of Ohio has said that the reason was due to safety, but an insider said that the real reason is that out of 27,000 tickets for the Cleveland event, only 19 tickets had been sold.

So the cities of Cleveland and Elephant Butt, have cancelled the GOP flopapalooza and Matty and Margie are reportedly devastated.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is extremely upset and a close friend said that she was throwing up inside her purse.

When Gaetz found out about the seven cities cancelling their America First gig, he reportedly peed his pants.

He tried to say that it was not pee and that it was a Diet Coca Cola; but a Diet Coca Cola is not yellow.

Gaetz recently told Tucker "The Freaky Creep" Carlson that no matter what at least he knows that he still has the love and support of the love of his troubled-as-hell life, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

