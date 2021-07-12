Thank God that's all over then

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 12 July 2021

image for Thank God that's all over then
Who wants to join me in the pub?

Football and Tennis Balls all over the country are breathing a sigh of relief.

Gareth Tomlinson, a football from Kettering said 'The kids have been kicking me around for days, and now the Euro's are over, I can just rest in the shed'.

Tennis Ball Laurel McKinley joined in 'Every year, they half-heartedly join the Tennis Club, play for a while in June and July, and then pack it in for another year.'

Last year's favourite Tennis Ball Barry is now a favourite plaything for the Dog.
'Last year' said the fluffy yellow chap 'I was knocked over nets and into walls, and now this year I have to travel everywhere in a dog's gob'.

Listening in on the conversation, unnamed Swingball set joined in 'They just leave me hanging around, and there are always strings attached.'

They all laughed like they do at the end of a, particularly bad sitcom. They didn't really. Tennis balls are not renowned for their sense of humour.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Euro 2021Football (Soccer)

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more