Thank God that's all over then

Football and Tennis Balls all over the country are breathing a sigh of relief.

Gareth Tomlinson, a football from Kettering said 'The kids have been kicking me around for days, and now the Euro's are over, I can just rest in the shed'.

Tennis Ball Laurel McKinley joined in 'Every year, they half-heartedly join the Tennis Club, play for a while in June and July, and then pack it in for another year.'

Last year's favourite Tennis Ball Barry is now a favourite plaything for the Dog.

'Last year' said the fluffy yellow chap 'I was knocked over nets and into walls, and now this year I have to travel everywhere in a dog's gob'.

Listening in on the conversation, unnamed Swingball set joined in 'They just leave me hanging around, and there are always strings attached.'

They all laughed like they do at the end of a, particularly bad sitcom. They didn't really. Tennis balls are not renowned for their sense of humour.