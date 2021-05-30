When is being 'Light Blue' not better than being 'Dark Blue?'

Normally speaking being in a 'Light Blue' mood would be more positive than in a 'Dark Blue' mood, philosophically speaking. However, last night 'Light blue' meant severe depression in the city of Manchester as they were 'Blitz-Krieged' by a marauding team of 'Dark Blues' led by a Prussian invader, and his Prussian sniper, who do not reside 26 miles up the East Lancs Road.

This other Prussian Invader, or Pretender, who sees only 'Red', once conquered all 'Blue and Red' enemies who dared confront him! But his 'Red' flame withered and extinguished rapidly! There is a footy God after all, thank the heavens!

The 'Light Blue' side of Manchester is now hanging its head in the same direction as their 'Red' arch rivals who blew their pathetic invasion with one foul kick in the wrong direction. However, every dark 'Red' cloud has a silver lining thanks to a 'Dark Blue' depression hanging over the 'Light Blues!'

"Schaden Freude ist die grosste Freude (Google Translation will sort that one out!) and we on the 'Red' side of Manchester wish to thank the Prussian and his 'Dark Blues' for whipping the 'Light Blues' so, we can all hang our heads together in shame in the grand old metropole called Manchester. London and Villareal rule and where the fuck is Villareal; answer, ask Ole!

PS: Fuck Oasis!!