A 12-Year-Old Little Leaguer Hits a 403-Foot Home Run

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 20 May 2021

image for A 12-Year-Old Little Leaguer Hits a 403-Foot Home Run
This is a photo of the home run ball that little 12-year-old Jiaming Yu Tong hit an astounding distance of 403 feet.

TAIPEI, Tiawan – (Sports Satire) – Taiwan’s national news agency Rickshaw News, has just reported an amazing feat accomplished by a member of one of Tiawan’s premier little league teams.

Little 12-year-old Jiaming Yu Tong, who plays for the Taipei Dragon Slayers hit a home run in the 4th inning of his team’s game against the rival Ding Dung Du Red Pandas that traveled an amazing distance of 403 feet.

Sports writers from all over the island of Taiwan have dubbed Yu Tong the Chinese Babe Ruth.

His coach Fu Chang Bang pointed out that Yu Tong, who wears uniform number 3 in honor of Babe Ruth, is one of the biggest 12-year-old boys in the entire country.

The center-fielder stands 6-foot-2-inches tall and he weighs 227 pounds. His mother Mu Yu Tong says that her little slugger can usually eat six helpings of Rice-a-Roni in less than 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, America’s Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that the Houston Astros have already expressed an interest in the little 12-year-old Babe Ruth.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
BaseballHome runlittle leagueTaiwan

