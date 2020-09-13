Major League Baseball To Ban Bunting

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - ESPN-4 is reporting that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred plans to issue a ban on bunting.

The age-old baseball tradition of making a stab at the ball will soon be going the way of the spitball, corked bats, and jalapeno-flavored cotton candy.

Manfred has informed all 30 major league teams that he and many baseball experts feel that bunting, in essence, is a form of cheating.

He pointed out that many no hitters have been broken up by a player bunting the ball, and then racing like Usain Bolt down to first base and beating out the throw.

Manfred also noted that, just this year, two players have actually broken a finger while attempting to bunt.

Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve said it best when he commented “Hey bro, boonting ease sheating, and no one likes a sheater.”