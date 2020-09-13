Major League Baseball To Ban Bunting

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 13 September 2020

image for Major League Baseball To Ban Bunting
Every baseball season an average of 19 players are injured while attempting to bunt.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - ESPN-4 is reporting that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred plans to issue a ban on bunting.

The age-old baseball tradition of making a stab at the ball will soon be going the way of the spitball, corked bats, and jalapeno-flavored cotton candy.

Manfred has informed all 30 major league teams that he and many baseball experts feel that bunting, in essence, is a form of cheating.

He pointed out that many no hitters have been broken up by a player bunting the ball, and then racing like Usain Bolt down to first base and beating out the throw.

Manfred also noted that, just this year, two players have actually broken a finger while attempting to bunt.

Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve said it best when he commented “Hey bro, boonting ease sheating, and no one likes a sheater.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BaseballMajor League BaseballRob Manfred

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more