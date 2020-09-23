The Houston Astros Are Rockin’ and Rollin’ Toward The Postseason Playoffs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 23 September 2020

image for The Houston Astros Are Rockin’ and Rollin’ Toward The Postseason Playoffs
Prince Harry, who has become a big Houston Astros fan, says they have the sexiest female fans in all of baseball.

HOUSTON – (Sports Satire) – The Sporting Chance Magazine reports that the Houston Astros have made a big turnaround, and they have, little by little, overcome the 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros are now rockin’ and rollin’ toward the MLB post-season playoffs.

Manager Dusty Baker told SCM that his players have asked their fans for forgiveness, and the fans have responded favorably.

In fact, four of the Houston stars have recently had streets in Houston named in their honor, including Jose Altuve Boulevard, Carlos Correa Road, Justin Verlander Drive, and George Springer Street.

There are reports that even some of the staunchest Los Angeles Dodger fans say that the Astros deserve a second chance, since lots of them have given up drinking, gambling, and even carousing.

Houston skipper Dusty Baker, who is 71, recently told Jimmy Kimmel, “Hey Jimbo, we's be gettin' it done, and we is ready ta get back to da World Series, my funny brutha.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BaseballJose AltuveJustin VerlanderMajor League Baseball




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more