The Houston Astros Are Rockin’ and Rollin’ Toward The Postseason Playoffs

HOUSTON – (Sports Satire) – The Sporting Chance Magazine reports that the Houston Astros have made a big turnaround, and they have, little by little, overcome the 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros are now rockin’ and rollin’ toward the MLB post-season playoffs.

Manager Dusty Baker told SCM that his players have asked their fans for forgiveness, and the fans have responded favorably.

In fact, four of the Houston stars have recently had streets in Houston named in their honor, including Jose Altuve Boulevard, Carlos Correa Road, Justin Verlander Drive, and George Springer Street.

There are reports that even some of the staunchest Los Angeles Dodger fans say that the Astros deserve a second chance, since lots of them have given up drinking, gambling, and even carousing.

Houston skipper Dusty Baker, who is 71, recently told Jimmy Kimmel, “Hey Jimbo, we's be gettin' it done, and we is ready ta get back to da World Series, my funny brutha.”