Melania Trump Resigns

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – iRumors is reporting that the first lady, Melania Trump, has resigned her position as the executive director of the Be Best Organization and can hardly wait to get her ass out of the White House, which she has described as a dump.

Melania, who says she can hardly wait to divorce old what’s-his-name and move back to Slovenia, formed the group in order to help children to speak better English, and without an accent.

When Melania first announced the name of her organization, her personal assistant, her hairdresser, and Scott Baio, all told her that the term ‘Be Best’ was improper English.

They all made it abundantly clear to her that the correct term is ‘Be The Best.”

Melania reportedly became so angry at being corrected, that she yelled out, “Okey dokey,8 beaches, how about ief, I calls eat dee ‘Be Mush More Bedder?'”

Baio and her assistant started giggling like two elementary school girls, while her hairdresser ran into her bathroom to throw up.

Meanwhile, in other news, Melania has said that her husband is so mad at Mitch McConnell for turning on him like a rotten banana, that he is going to have his wife Ling Ling McConnell deported back to Taiwan within 72 hours.