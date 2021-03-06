PETA Bans Kangaroo Races

CANBERRA, Australia – (Sports Satire) – The World Chapter of PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals) has finally won it’s battle with Australia’s Kangaroo Racing Coalition (AKRA).

It cost PETA $3.2 million and two years time, but they have persevered. World PETA Director Mungo Wagga, told the sports media that the cruelty has finally stopped. He stated that he and his wife, Nicole, personally rescued close to 180 kangaroos; legally and illegally.

Mrs. Wagga recalled seeing lots of adult females after the 7.5-mile grueling races literally with their pouch pockets turned-inside-out in the 88-plus Aussie heat.

One sportswriter stated that one summer it got so hot, that he actually saw 3 or 4 of the racing kangaroos, jump on top of ostriches that were passing by so they could escape from the race.

The government of Australia has commented that they are going to file a lawsuit against the world-wide PETA Organization.

Meanwhile, the Bravo Network, information guru, Andy Cohen told Sports Bet Gazette reporter Zorro La Bamba, that PETA has a treasury fund in the amount of $1.8 billion; whereas the government of Australia only has $900,000 in their national treasury.