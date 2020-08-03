A Saudi Arabian Camel Breeder Says He’s Had His Gay Camel Up on eBay For Two Weeks

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 3 August 2020

image for A Saudi Arabian Camel Breeder Says He’s Had His Gay Camel Up on eBay For Two Weeks
Abdul Abbas Aladdin says that his gay camel likes to listen to songs by Barry Manilow.

AL DUWADIMI, Saudi Arabia – (Funny News) - Abdul Abbas Aladdin, spoke to a local Saudi reporter, and said that, due to the Coronavirus, he has not been able to go to work.

He is a camel breeder by trade, but he has been moonlighting as a sandbag filler, in order to make ends meet.

Aladdin said that his male camel, named Pinky, is gay, and he just doesn’t want to have anything at all to do with female camels.

He said he'd tried everything - soft music, scented candles, and even a rather lewd charcoal drawing of a sexy female camel; but no dice.

So he decided to put Pinky up on EBay, and use the money to buy underwear, sandals, and food.

Aladdin says that if he doesn’t get any offers, he may just ride Pinky over to the local PETA office and simply donate him.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CameleBayPETASaudi Arabia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more