A Saudi Arabian Camel Breeder Says He’s Had His Gay Camel Up on eBay For Two Weeks

AL DUWADIMI, Saudi Arabia – (Funny News) - Abdul Abbas Aladdin, spoke to a local Saudi reporter, and said that, due to the Coronavirus, he has not been able to go to work.

He is a camel breeder by trade, but he has been moonlighting as a sandbag filler, in order to make ends meet.

Aladdin said that his male camel, named Pinky, is gay, and he just doesn’t want to have anything at all to do with female camels.

He said he'd tried everything - soft music, scented candles, and even a rather lewd charcoal drawing of a sexy female camel; but no dice.

So he decided to put Pinky up on EBay, and use the money to buy underwear, sandals, and food.

Aladdin says that if he doesn’t get any offers, he may just ride Pinky over to the local PETA office and simply donate him.