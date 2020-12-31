Taco Bell Has Over 1.6 Million Christmas Burritos Left

ENCHILADA LAKE, California – (Satire News) – The executives at Taco Bell are not happy with the holiday food planning department, after their festive Taco Bell Christmas Burritos promotion went over like a pair of seedless maracas.

The fast food corporation had their marketing department print up over 7 million flour tortillas with the likeness of Christmas ornaments, such as Rudolph, Santa Claus, elves, and eggnog.

For some reason the eggnog-flavored burritos sold quite well, but the others didn’t. One 13-year-old youngster who was interviewed, said that he didn’t like the idea of eating an animal, a fat old man, and circus midgets dressed like the Village People.

Another little kid said that he loved eggnog, and has been addicted to it ever since he was weened off his mommy’s tit at the age of six.

Taco Bell says that they are really going to have to look long and hard at their upcoming Valentine’s Day Quesadilla Promotion, which was to have featured the likeness of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.