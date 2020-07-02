WWE Wrestler Ronda Rousey Has Agreed To Wrestle Mike Tyson

LAS VEGAS – Ronda Rousey has said that there is no one on the face of the Earth that she is afraid of, not even Mike “The Ear Biter” Tyson.

Rousey, who stands 5-feet 7-inches tall, and weighs 121 pounds, said that she has agreed to wrestle Tyson, who, she says, she’ll beat so bad, that his aunt Tinakeesha won't recognize him.

Rousey told The Turnstile Review that she remembers meeting Tyson once at a Mr. Cackle-Cackle Chicken fast food restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ronda said that Mike went up to her and took a chicken wing off of her plate.

She said that he put it in his mouth between his teeth. He then told her to take it from him.

Rousey didn’t miss a beat, and she hauled off and kicked him right on his scrotumitis.

She said that he fell on the floor, and started rolling around like a flounder on the dock, and screaming like a Left Coast valley girl.

Medics arrived, and ascertained that, due to the horrendous kick, Tyson’s balls were now both sitting right behind his tonsils.

Tyson has said that, when he gets through beating the daylights and nightlights out of “Buff Barbie”, she is going to look so ugly, that even Stevie Wonder won’t want her.