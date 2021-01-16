Grambling University Scores 77 Unanswered Points To Upset Cucamonga A&M In The Cereal Bowl

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan – (Sports Satire) – The 71st edition of the coveted Cereal Bowl proved to be one of the biggest come-from-behind victories in the history of collegiate football.

The Grambling University Tigers (Louisiana) trailed the Cucamonga A&M Cougars (California) by a score of 16 to 0, at halftime.

But after halftime, the Tigers started playing as if they had all been given cocaine-tainted Cajun crawfish instead of Grape Gatorade.

Grambling freshman quarterback, LaTarius Kanye Muffington, threw for 11 touchdown passes, all to sophomore All-American candidate, Diddy Willie Gippity.

The 77 unanswered points, are the most unanswered points in any collegiate or professional football game, going all the way back to November 16, 1808.

Grambling coach, Jose de la Cerveza, said after the game that he got so excited, that he actually fainted four times during the fourth quarter. He thanked his assistant coach, Gloria Vagabaldi, for giving him CPR all four times.

The rumor that Coach de la Cerveza and Assistant Coach Vagabaldi are now dating has not be verified as of press time.

In a related story, according to the iNews Agency, Cucamonga A&M linebacker Chester Coolidge, 29, was arrested after the game for shooting up the Grambling team bus. Luckily, the Grambling players were still in the locker room showering, at the time of the shooting.