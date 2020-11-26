Diego Maradona In New 'Hand Of God' Incident

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 26 November 2020

image for Diego Maradona In New 'Hand Of God' Incident
The Hand of God dealing with Maradona

Diego Maradona, the Argentine footballing genius that almost-singlehandedly derailed England's World Cup dream in Mexico, in 1986, in a bizarre incident that became known as the 'Hand of God', has been involved in yet another incident springing from the same source.

Mr. Maradona stunned Bobby Robson's England team with a 'handball goal' that every pair of eyes on Planet Earth could see should not have been allowed, but the referee for the game, Ali Bin Nasser - a Tunisian - allowed the goal to stand.

Mr. Maradona then went on to score possibly the best goal of all time, to give Argentina what turned out to be an unassailable 2-0 lead, and England, despite pulling one goal back, were out of the World Cup.

The player never stopped bleating about the handball goal, always referring to it as a piece of divine Intervention from 'the man upstairs'.

On Wednesday, however, there was one final piece of divine intervention waiting for Mr. Maradona, when God finally got sick of thinking about the diminutive star that wouldn't stop taking the Lord's name in vain, and, Subbuteo-like, flicked him from this plane of existence into the next.

Neither Bobby Robson nor God were available for comment.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

