The Los Angeles Galaxy’s Chicharito is Unhappy

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – The Los Angeles Post-Gazette spoke with L.A. Galaxy star Javier Hernandez, better known as Chicharito.

The 32-year-old expressed that he is very upset and unhappy with the teams (4-9-3) record.

He noted that sales of his Chicharito T-shirts, shoes, and men’s deodorant have hit the skids.

When asked if he was looking to get traded, he remarked that he has been thinking about it.

He pointed out that Pele, who is the president of the San Paulo Red Grasshoppers of South America’s La Liga Sur America, has talked to him about possibly joining the team.

Pele has reportedly told him that he will pay him twice as much as the Galaxy is paying him.

Chicharito was even told that they’ll buy him a 2021 Lamborghini Murcielago and a Kentucky race horse.

Meanwhile, a rep for the Galaxy, has informed the news media that Chicharito has not attended the team’s last three practices, and he could end up getting fined.