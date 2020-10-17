The Los Angeles Galaxy’s Chicharito is Unhappy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 17 October 2020

image for The Los Angeles Galaxy’s Chicharito is Unhappy
Javier Hernandez aka Chicharito as a young boy growing up in Guadalajara, Mexico.

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – The Los Angeles Post-Gazette spoke with L.A. Galaxy star Javier Hernandez, better known as Chicharito.

The 32-year-old expressed that he is very upset and unhappy with the teams (4-9-3) record.

He noted that sales of his Chicharito T-shirts, shoes, and men’s deodorant have hit the skids.

When asked if he was looking to get traded, he remarked that he has been thinking about it.

He pointed out that Pele, who is the president of the San Paulo Red Grasshoppers of South America’s La Liga Sur America, has talked to him about possibly joining the team.

Pele has reportedly told him that he will pay him twice as much as the Galaxy is paying him.

Chicharito was even told that they’ll buy him a 2021 Lamborghini Murcielago and a Kentucky race horse.

Meanwhile, a rep for the Galaxy, has informed the news media that Chicharito has not attended the team’s last three practices, and he could end up getting fined.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ChicharitoFootball (Soccer)LA GalaxyPele




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more