Pele Invites Cristiano Ronaldo To Self-Quarantine in His $14.7 Million Brazilian Mansion

SAO PAULO, Brazil – (Sports Satire) – One of the world’s most famous soccer players, Pele, recently spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo who plays with Juventus.

Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine reports that Pele, who is the president of the Sao Paulo Red Grasshoppers of the South American Soccer League, said that he wants Ronaldo and his entire family, including pets, to fly to Sau Paulo and be his personal guests at his $14.7 million Brazilian mansion, Casa Soccer Ball.

The Sao Paulo Red Grasshoppers are currently 5-1, but three of the star players are now out with the Coronavirus.

Reports coming out of Italy are that Pele may be trying to lure Ronaldo away from Juventus.

Pele commented that he knows that, right now, Ronaldo is as happy as Donald Trump in a dressing room full of naked beauty pageant contestants.

The former Brazilian soccer player emphasized that he just wants for Cristiano and his family (and pets) to get away from all the hustle and bustle of Europe until he is over the Coronavirus.