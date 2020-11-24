The Dallas Cowboys Are Happy!

MINNEAPOLIS – (Sports Satire) – The Dallas Cowboys are one big happy bunch of NFL football players.

After Sunday's game up in Tundra Land, Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones took the coaches and players to eat pizza at the best pizza restaurant in Minneapolis, Cheesey Chiara's Pizza Emporium.

Patrons who have eaten at Cheesey Chiara's say that her pizza even tastes better than any pizza in Italy. CC has even sworn that her pizza will put the sex life, back in the sexless life, of a sexless couple.

Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton started the game, and actually wore a cast on his right foot for the entire first quarter.

He told reporters that it did tingle a little, but he forgot all about the pain, when he thought about the second-degree paper cut that he had on his tongue.

The Cowboys offensive line went out of their way to protect Andy from the pass rush, even resorting to a bit of illegal chop-blocking, which seemed to go unnoticed by the refs on at least 4 or 7 different plays.

Next week, the Cowboys will play the Washington Football Team in their annual “Cowboys & Indians” shootout.