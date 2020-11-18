A Racehorse Inexplicably Stops in The Middle of a Race

KALAMAZOO, Michigan – (Satire News) – The racing world was shocked to see that the horse that was favored to win the Kalamazoo Derby suddenly stopped in the middle of the race, and sat down in the middle of the race track.

The horse, named "Landing Strip", is owned by Inter-Cosmic Farms of Kentucky.

The two-year-old mare had won the last four races she had run, including the coveted Oklahoma Sooner or Later Invitational Derby in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The jockey Enrique Alejandro Buenas-Noches, of Banana City, Costa Rica, was reportedly so embarrassed, that he took his medical mask and totally covered his face, as he ran like a 50-yard dash Olympic sprinter to the nearest men’s restroom.

Meanwhile "Landing Strip’s" owner Archibald “Baldy” Nux, said that he is totally disappointed, and plans to put his horse up on eBay in the morning.