A Kentucky Thoroughbred Race Horse Amazingly Gives Birth to Triplets

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – (Sports Satire) – The world of thoroughbred racing has been turned upside down as news out of Louisville says that a race horse has given birth to triplets.

The odds of a mare having twins is amazing, but giving birth to triplets is astronomical, sort of like Dolly Parton never, ever using make up again.

ABC Sports reports that the horse’s owner, Livingston Milton Stiggly, jumped about four feet off the ground when told of the tri-birth.

A veterinarian said that Mama and the three little ones are all doing fine.

The mare named "Princess Stormy Daniel’s" recently won The Poughkeepsie (New York) Invitational 2-Miler, and The General Stonewall Jackson Giddy-Up Stakes in Apalachicola, Florida.

The triplets father is named “General Rocking Horse”, and he has already fathered 1,901 foals.

The ABC Sports reporter got to see the father in action, and he said that he has never seen a stallion with a bigger smile that “General Rocking Horse” had on his (horse) face.

The owner was asked what he planned to name the three female foals, and he replied, “Kim Kardashian”, “Khloe Kardashian”, and “Caitlyn Jenner”.