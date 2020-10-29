Los Angeles Dodgers Player Justin Turner Showed Everyone He Is An Uncaring, Self-Centered, Mask-Less-Wearing Jerk

Thursday, 29 October 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas – (Sports Satire) – After winning game 6 to capture the World Series Championship, player who had been removed from the game, after testing positive for COVID-19, suddenly darted out of his isolation cage, and onto the playing field.

Buckaroo Kazoo, with The Turnstile Review, said that the red-bearded third baseman, Justin Turner, who looks like he could be related to the Duck Dynasty bunch, ran onto the field, without a mask, without a shirt, and in his boxer shorts, knowing full-well that he had just tested positive, during the seventh inning, for the Trumpapalooza virus.

Kazoo commented the infield, with all the players, coaches, and hot dog vendors celebrating, looked exactly like a friggin’ Trump campaign hate rally, but without the damn hate and the damn MAGA caps.

So, as The Turnstile Review reporter aptly stated, the self-centered Turner going onto the field showed he had absolutely no regard for his teammates, their wives, their children, and even the cardboard fan cut-outs.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said that before it's all over, Turner could end up getting hit with a 2-year suspension, a $1.3 million fine, and even be imprisoned for up to 16 months.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

