The Los Angeles Dodgers, Just Like The Los Angeles Lakers Are World Champions

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

image for The Los Angeles Dodgers, Just Like The Los Angeles Lakers Are World Champions
Los Angeles is now home to two world Champions, the Lakers and the Dodgers.

ARLINGTON, Texas – (Sports Satire) – The city of Los Angeles is brimming with pride, as, once again, and within a month, an L.A. team has captured the world championship.

The Dodgers defeated The Tampa Bay Devil Rays 3-1 in game six, to take the World Series.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, 49, said that he is issuing a city proclamation that no one in L.A. will have to work on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

He added that the city will also pay for every man, woman, and child who is a resident of L.A., to get a free McDonalds hamburger meal.

The Dodgers ended up having to use 14 pitchers, including right fielder Mookie Betts, who struck out the one player he faced.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts said that, after the game, he gave each player and coach a bottle of El Matador Tequila, and a $150 gift certificate to Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Los Angeles sports fans are now expecting the NFL Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl.

The last time the Dodgers won the World Series, Katy Perry was 4 years old (1988).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Los Angeles DodgersLos Angeles LakersMajor League Baseball

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more