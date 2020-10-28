The Los Angeles Dodgers, Just Like The Los Angeles Lakers Are World Champions

ARLINGTON, Texas – (Sports Satire) – The city of Los Angeles is brimming with pride, as, once again, and within a month, an L.A. team has captured the world championship.

The Dodgers defeated The Tampa Bay Devil Rays 3-1 in game six, to take the World Series.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, 49, said that he is issuing a city proclamation that no one in L.A. will have to work on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

He added that the city will also pay for every man, woman, and child who is a resident of L.A., to get a free McDonalds hamburger meal.

The Dodgers ended up having to use 14 pitchers, including right fielder Mookie Betts, who struck out the one player he faced.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts said that, after the game, he gave each player and coach a bottle of El Matador Tequila, and a $150 gift certificate to Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Los Angeles sports fans are now expecting the NFL Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl.

The last time the Dodgers won the World Series, Katy Perry was 4 years old (1988).