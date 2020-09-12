Jeff Bezos is Hinting That He May Buy The New York Yankees

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – The baseball world has been rocked at the revelation that the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, is contemplating purchasing the New York Yankees.

The King of Amazon told Sporting Chance magazine that, ever since he was a little boy, he has had a dream about playing first base for the most famous baseball team on the planet.

Bezos said that a molar infection prevented him from realizing his dream. But he adds that, now that he has more money than all of the European nations combined, he can fulfill his life-long dream and purchase the Yankees.

The Amazon mogul said that the first thing he will do when he purchases the Bronx Bombers, is to change the uniform colors from midnight navy blue and white, to red, black, and brown.

When asked why, he replied "to pay homage to the fact that New York City is the melting pot of the world."

Sporting Chance also reported that Bezos may end up moving the Yankees to Oklahoma City, and changing the name to the Carpetbaggers.