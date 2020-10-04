New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Stricken With Painful Jaw Cramps

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 4 October 2020

image for New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Stricken With Painful Jaw Cramps
Cam says he is planning on visiting a Louisiana voodoo woman to try and kick the jaw cramps all to hell.

GILLETTE, Massachusetts – (Sports Satire) – Reports filtering out of the Patriots camp say that Cam Newton will be placed on the injured reserve list.

The flamboyant quarterback is reportedly suffering from what is described as a form of the Caribbean Jaw Ouchies.

Newton thinks that he may have developed the painful jaw cramps from eating clam chowder that was tainted with infected seaweed.

Meanwhile, Coach Bill Belichick expressed some second-degree concern that, with Newton out, the whole spectrum of his game strategy will be changing.

Belichick pointed out that he will how have to rely a lot more on kicker Nick “The Slick” Folk.

The coach, who never smiles, expressed to Telemundo Sports that now more than ever, he and his team will really miss not having fans in the stands.

He said that cardboard cutouts of fans look nice, but they don’t fire up the troops and get their football libido stirring.

Belichick is 68, but he told the Bravo Network’s Andy Cohen, that with Cam out he is feeling like he’s 88.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Cam NewtonCoach Bill BelichickCoronapaloozaNew England Patriots

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more