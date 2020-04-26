FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – Nick Folk has been an NFL kicker for 12 years, and he is currently a free agent, having been released by the New England Patriots.

Folk has expressed a strong desire to join ex-teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 35-year-old veteran kicker revealed that when playing with the Patriots, he suddenly began to lose interest with the game, because of the fact that he had become allergic to snow and ice.

Shortly after that, he found out that he was also allergic to clam chowder, which is found on every menu in Foxborough, home of the once-awesome Patriots.

Folk also pointed out that his parents, his grandfather, his step-grandmother, and his second cousin twice removed, started having a hard time understanding the Massachusetts accent that he had suddenly developed.

Rufus Reno with Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine has said that if any more Patriot players join the Buccaneers they’ll be nicknamed the Tampa Bay Patriots.