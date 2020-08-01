Kanye West Flunks An IQ Test

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 1 August 2020

LOS ANGELES – (Celebrity Satire) - First he says he’s running for president. Then he says he’d rather be governor of California because of the short commute.

And now Kanye “The Pest” West has just said that he wants to take over Tucker Carlson’s show at Fox News.

Friends of Kanye the" Kook" are really concerned that he may end up kidnapping himself and demanding a huge ransom.

The problem with that is, if the ransom isn't paid, he could very well end up hurting himself.

KW’s wife, Kim Kardashian, told a reporter for Entertainment Tonight that Kanye recently took an IQ test and scored 27 points out of a possible 100.

She pointed out that he got an elephant confused with an egg beater, and a bowl of strawberry jello confused with a Confederate flag.

Kim told ET that, at least seven times a day, he tells her that Trump is trying to have him deported back to his foreign birth country.

The full-figured Kardashian shook her head and said, “I am getting worried as hell. The SOB was born in Atlanta, for goodness sakes!”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

