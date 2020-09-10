Kanye West Stubbornly Refuses To Drop out of The Presidential Race

Beyonce told Kanye, he better drop out of the race because he is pissing off her 152 million Instagram followers.

BUFFALO NIPPLES, Wyoming – (Satire News) - The man who is best known for being the husband of Kim Kardashian told TMZ that he feels that he is picking up more and more voters.

Fargo Windmill with the Political Drive-Thru Window asked him why he thought that.

Kanye replied that he has an assistant who spends all day calling up registered voters.

“And?" Windmill asked.

Kanye made a face and replied, “And my assistant she be telling tuh me dat lots of dem white folk dey be saying dat dey be boating fuh me.”

The PDTW reporter told him that a Fox News poll shows that, nationwide, he only has 27 voters that say that they might, might vote for him.

West the Pest said that the North Pole will completely melt before he drops out of the presidential race.

He then added that when he becomes president of the USA, the first thing he is going to do is to have Fargo Windmill deported back to Nicaragua.

Windmill remarked, “I was born in Brooklyn, you turd-headed, bottom-dwelling chump.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

