Major League Baseball Votes to Ban Organ Music

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - Major League Baseball announces that the age-old tradition of having organists play their little sing-song ditties at games will be discontinued with the start of the 2020 season.

The decision was handed down by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, after a vote that was taken by all MLB players.

Manfred said that, for many years, players, coaches, announcers, hot dog vendors, and fans, had been complaining about the irritating organ music that played throughout the entire game.

The vote by the players came out to 1,193 to 7, to ban the organ music.

Originally, organ music was only played during the seventh inning stretch, but just in the past two years, organists have been playing everything from Santana’s “Samba Pa Ti” to Yo Yo Afro Woke’s “My Baby Mama, She Be Shakin’ Her Booty Like Fine Wine Sho Nuff Y’all”.

ESPN-4 noted that an organist for the Milwaukee Brewers, during each game, would actually play the original version of Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida”, which lasts over 16 minutes.