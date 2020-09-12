The Los Angeles Dodgers Are Kicking Butt

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – CBS Sports has informed the baseball public that the Dodgers are the number one team in all of baseball.

The West Coast hardballers currently have an amazing win-loss record of 32-13.

The Dodgers have some of the most dedicated fans in baseball, and after a recent lopsided victory, some of their fans got the idea that they would go downtown and celebrate by rioting and looting.

But the rabid fans, who were all dressed in Dodger blue and carrying baseball bats, were met at a downtown Walmart by Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, along with players, Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, and Dodgers batboy, Billy Bobby Knockersteen.

The Dodgers skipper convinced the 400 or so fans to take their bats, their Biden-Harris signs, and their Budweiser beer, and go back home.

Word coming out of the San Francisco Giants organization is that the reason the Dodgers have such an amazing record is because they copied the Astros of 2017, and they have found a way to cheat like hell.