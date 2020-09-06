Howard Stern Says Eric and Donald Trump Jr., Are Spoiled Brat Punks For Shooting What Are Basically Petting Zoo Animals

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - Howard Stern has just expressed what tens of millions of civilized people have said about grown men who ambush animals.

The shock jock said that these pantywaists like the Trump boys, Eric and Donnie Jr., think that it makes them look macho, when they take an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, with a high-powered telescope, and shoot animals, that one would find in any petting zoo in America.

Stern pointed out that these spoiled brat Trump punks ambushing a giraffe have got to be the meanest, cruelest, most barbaric thing in the entire world of hunting.

Howard asked what kind of thrill these low-IQ, semi-automatic rifle toting sickos get from shooting a chimp, or an ostrich, or even a flamingo, in the back.

An executive with PETA wondered how many of these white-privileged hunters would be out there hunting if the animals that they were stalking to murder, also carried high-powered, telescopic rifles to shoot back at these camouflaged, under-endowed butchers.

She answered her own question. "None."